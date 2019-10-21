Officials searching for 'armed and dangerous' bank robber

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (WSIL) -- The Stoddard County Sheriff is looking for a man described as armed and dangerous, following a bank robbery in Essex, Mo.

On its Facebook page, the sheriff's department says the man left the Southern Bank of Essex with an unknown amount of money in an older model four-door sedan (possibly a Chevrolet Impala or Buick LaSabre) with faded headlights.

According to witnesses, the suspect who robbed the bank was described as approximately 5'10" - 6' tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a Red sock cap with a grey beard and goatee.

If you have any information, please call the Stoddard County Sheriffs Office at (573) 568-4654.