Officials searching for 'armed and dangerous' bank robber

Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick says his office is investigating an incident that occurred at the Red Zone Bar parking lot during the early morning hours of Sunday October 20, 2019.
Two people have been sent to area hospitals after being hit by a vehicle.
A former New York Yankee and 8-time MLB All-Star made a stop at Mt. Vernon High School Monday.
The Stoddard County Sheriff is looking for a man described as armed and dangerous, following a bank robbery in Essex, Mo.
The Latest on the tornado that touched down in Dallas (all times local):
Mayor Lori Lightfoot wants the Chicago Teachers Union to call off its strike before there's agreement on a new contract, but the union isn't having any of it.
Railco Repair of Illinois specializes in rail car repairs and is looking to expand after recently opening a location in southern Illinois.
The Latest on a black Wisconsin security guard who was fired for repeating a racial slur while telling a student not to use it
Three businesses are picking up the pieces after vandals, once again, took aim at the downtown area.
The Missouri Department of Transportation has apologized for posting an edited photo that cropped out a boy's "Trump 2020" shirt and appeared to blur part of his "Trump 2020" cap.
