Railco Repair of Illinois expands into Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The president of Railco Repair of Illinois, Darrell Hoyt, says he's excited for the future of the company after its purchase of the Rail Ready in Carterville property in August. He says business has been taking off and he credits his team of workers.

Hoyt explains, "In that initial meeting we had a wonderful sense of realization that this is a great group of people that wanted to work so it was an easy transition for us to come up."

State Representative Dave Severin, Senator Dale Fowler, and Herrin Mayor Steve Frattini toured the business Monday morning. Hoyt credits Mayor Frattini for helping the process go smoothly.

Mayor Frattini says, "I think it proves the point that you can do business in Illinois and you can do business in southern Illinois especially."

In April, the City of Herrin entered into a multi-year contract with AMS Service to operate Herrin Railroad.

Frattini says, "We've been owning our railroad since about 1986 and the city has never really received any revenue from that asset that we have."

AMS Services has agreed to pay the city a monthly minimum with provisions for income sharing. Mayor Frattini says he's looking forward to the new businesses working together.

Railco's president says the business can employ up to 100 workers. And he says they are currently hiring. You can apply at their office 10088 Samuel Rd, Carterville, IL 62918.