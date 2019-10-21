Missouri agency apologizes for removing 'Trump' from photos - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri agency apologizes for removing 'Trump' from photos

LOUISIANA, Mo. (WSIL) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation has apologized for posting an edited photo that cropped out a boy's "Trump 2020" shirt and blurred part of his "Trump 2020" hat to social media.

The agency has also posted an unedited version of the photo to its Facebook page.

Mitchel Lemons of Nebo, Illinois, won a raffle to push the detonator for a controlled explosion to remove the Champ Clark Bridge Friday.

Originally, MoDOT posted a photo that cropped out what was written on the boy's shirt. The word "Trump" was blurred on the cap. The agency says the edits were originally made so it wouldn't appear to be "campaigning."

MoDOT apologized within hours for "the error in judgment" and posted the unedited photo.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

