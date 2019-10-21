Marion VFW announces Taste of Freedom Wine and Brew Fest - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Marion VFW announces Taste of Freedom Wine and Brew Fest

Posted: Updated:

MARION (WSIL) -- In observance of Veterans Day, the Marion VFW is hosting the Taste of Freedom Wine and Brew Festival Saturday, November 9.

The festival will be from noon to 4 p.m. at the VFW (201 West Longstreet) and offer more than 60 tastings for sampling.

Breweries and wineries featured will include The Hop Brewery, Honker Hill Winery, Excel Brewing, Lincoln Heritage Winery, Pheasant Hollow Winery, Golden Eagle Distributor, and Koerner Distributor.

The main focus is to raise funds for the VFW’s relief fund which provides money to veterans who have fallen on hard times.

Tickets in advance can be purchased for $20 at the Marion VFW post during normal business hours, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Tickets at the door will be available for $25. 

You can learn more on the Marion VFW’s event Facebook page.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.