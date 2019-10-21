Marion VFW announces Taste of Freedom Wine and Brew Fest

MARION (WSIL) -- In observance of Veterans Day, the Marion VFW is hosting the Taste of Freedom Wine and Brew Festival Saturday, November 9.

The festival will be from noon to 4 p.m. at the VFW (201 West Longstreet) and offer more than 60 tastings for sampling.

Breweries and wineries featured will include The Hop Brewery, Honker Hill Winery, Excel Brewing, Lincoln Heritage Winery, Pheasant Hollow Winery, Golden Eagle Distributor, and Koerner Distributor.

The main focus is to raise funds for the VFW’s relief fund which provides money to veterans who have fallen on hard times.

Tickets in advance can be purchased for $20 at the Marion VFW post during normal business hours, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Tickets at the door will be available for $25.

You can learn more on the Marion VFW’s event Facebook page.