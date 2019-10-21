Missouri agency apologizes for editing 'Trump' from photos - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri agency apologizes for editing 'Trump' from photos

Posted: Updated:

LOUISIANA, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Department of Transportation has apologized for posting an edited photo that cropped out a boy's "Trump 2020" shirt and appeared to blur part of his "Trump 2020" cap.

KSDK-TV reports that Mitchel Lemons of Nebo, Illinois, won a raffle to push the detonator for a controlled explosion to remove an old Mississippi River bridge at Louisiana, Missouri, on Friday. The Champ Clark Bridge was recently replaced.

MoDOT posted on social media a photo cropped so the shirt didn't show. The word "Trump" appeared blurred on the cap.

MoDOT apologized within hours for "the error in judgment," and posted the unedited photo. The agency says the edits were originally made so it wouldn't appear to be "campaigning."

Information from: KSDK-TV, http://www.ksdk.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.