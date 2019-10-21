More businesses damaged in West Frankfort

Three businesses are picking up the pieces after vandals, once again, took aim at the downtown area.
The Missouri Department of Transportation has apologized for posting an edited photo that cropped out a boy's "Trump 2020" shirt and appeared to blur part of his "Trump 2020" cap.
Healthy mothers willing to donate breast milk can now do so at a new Human Milk Depot in Mount Vernon.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration says it will put more than $3.7 billion into highway construction next year alone.
It's Monday, and that means a new set of Player of the Week nominees.
In observance of Veterans Day, the Marion VFW is hosting the Taste of Freedom Wine and Brew Festival Saturday, November 9.
Carbondale Police officers want you to be on the lookout for a man they consider armed and dangerous.
U.S. Representative John Shimkus (R, Illinois-15) sent a letter to President Donald Trump Monday regarding the closure of coal facilities in Saline County.
A woman is in police custody after an apartment fire in St. Louis that killed an infant girl and left two other girls in critical condition, children who had been left home alone.
Several local police departments will be taking part in Drug Take Back Day this Saturday, October 26.
