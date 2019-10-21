More businesses damaged in West Frankfort

WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- Three businesses are picking up the pieces after vandals, once again, took aim at the downtown area. Nearly two months to the day earlier, four other businesses in West Frankfort had their windows damaged.

Gay Morton owns Mortie's Boutique on East Main Street. She tells News 3 when she left work Saturday everything was fine. But when her son came to check on the building hours later, he noticed shattered glass and a hole in the front door.

"He came outside and found a silver ball bearing the size of a marble laying out here in the front," said Morton.

Mortie's wasn't the only storefront hit. Sam Mitchell's law office next door and Glodich Honda down the road also had holes in their front glass.

Mike Glodich says he had just finished renovating the front of the 100-year-old building the day before this happened.

"It was looking good, just a little set back, we will just have to replace the windows on it," said Glodich.

Police Chief John Prudent says he had deja vu over the weekend, because just two months ago, four other businesses had their front windows shot out.

"Before, we believe it was a BB gun or a pellet gun. This time, with the ball bearings and possible slingshot, we don't know if they are related," said Glodich.

Morton says until police know more, she's concerned this could happen again, "You're almost like, 'Do I replace it, do I wait until they figure out who it is and arrest them or make them pay?' I don't know what to do," said Morton.

The police department and the mayor's office are working together to put out a reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

The West Frankfort Mayor says the city will also consider placing security cameras downtown to deter this from happening again.