Rep. Shimkus sends letter on Wildcat Hills Mine closing to President Trump

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Representative John Shimkus (R, Illinois-15) sent a letter to President Donald Trump Monday regarding the closure of coal facilities in Saline County.

"My district strongly supports you," Shimkus wrote to the president. "They believe in your commitment to coal. Thank you for fighting for them." 

Shimkus included comments Harrisburg Mayor John McPeek and Eldorado resident Eric Brannock made to News 3, as well as what he heard from a local small business owner he spoke to last week about the closures.

You can read the letter Shimkus sent to the president below.

