Carbondale Police searching for armed and dangerous man

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale Police officers wants you to be on the lookout for a man they consider armed and dangerous.

Police are looking for Antonio Watson, 38, of Carbondale, for allegedly shooting a man during an argument Sunday morning.

The victim told police he got into an argument with Watson and two other men in the 600 block of West Main Street.

Watson is wanted on a warrant for Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of Watson should call police at 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers a 549-COPS (2677).

