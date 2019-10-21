Drug Take Back Day October 26

(WSIL) -- Several local police departments will be taking part in Drug Take Back Day this Saturday, October 26.

The event is schedueld to take place from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. and gives people a chance to safely dispose of dangerous, unused, expired, or unwanted prescription drugs. You can also get rid of e-cigarettes and vape pens, but you must remove the batteries before disposal.

Many of the police departments will be accepting these items at their stations.

Carbondale Police will be at the Kroger and Walmart during this time for the collection.

Harrisburg Police will be at the Kroger during the same time.

For more information about locations where you can drop off any unused drugs, click here to enter your zip code and see the nearest locations.