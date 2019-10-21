Carbondale liquor law for this weekend (Halloween)

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The City of Carbondale wants to remind everyone about the City’s liquor laws this weekend, which is Halloween weekend in Carbondale.

In September, City Council approved a resolution to allow open containers in the downtown area October 26.

Under the ordinance, alcoholic beverages may be possessed in plastic containers between Jackson and Mill streets and University Avenue and Washington Street on October 26 from 11 a.m. until 2 a.m. on October 27. You can see the barriers in the map below. (Coolers and outside beverages will not be allowed.)