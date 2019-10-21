Winds will stick around - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Winds will stick around

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) - Skies will clear as storms move away but windy conditions will stay with us for most of the week. The next chance of rain arrives Thursday and looks like it could be another soaker for most of us. Temperatures should continue to run near seasonal levels or a little cooler into the weekend.  

Jim has the latest look at an updated forecast this evening on News 3.

