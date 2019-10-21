ALDI announces ribbon-cutting for reopened location

CENTRALIA (WSIL) -- ALDI is celebrating the reopening of its Centralia store with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, October 30.

The event will take place at 8:30 a.m. at 300 Aaron Parkway.

The Centralia store is part of the $1.9 billion ALDI investment to remodel and expand more than 1,300 stores nationwide by the end of 2020.