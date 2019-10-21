Missouri middle school website screenshot edited to add slur

Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration says it will put more than $3.7 billion into highway construction next year alone.
The Orionid meteor shower is expected to peak over the next two nights. The meteor shower occurs each year in the fall.
The risk for severe storms has ended for the region, but showers will linger through much of the morning.
WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- Although The Night's Shield has been in operation for 10 years, many neighbors still are unclear of what the organization is about.
METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- The annual Fort Massac Grand Encampment attracted hundreds of thousands to Metropolis this weekend.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A mobile home was left in the middle of Pittsburg Road for more than two hours Sunday evening.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- Two men are in custody after authorities found a stolen firearm, marijuana, and methamphetamine Sunday morning.
Two people have been sent to area hospitals after being hit by a vehicle.
MAKANDA (WSIL) -- Thousands of people headed out to Makanda for the 20th annual Vulture Fest Saturday. What started as a small gathering of friends celebrating their own version of a fall festival, grew into an annual attraction. Saturday is the second day of the three-day celebration of food, music, and art. T-shirts were available for purchase, and funds went towards paying for parking and the bands. Sunday is the last day of Vulture Fest.
