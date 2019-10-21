Missouri middle school website screenshot edited to add slur - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri middle school website screenshot edited to add slur

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Several students face discipline for editing a screenshot of a Missouri middle school website to include a racist slur against black people.

Columbia Public Schools spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark said Monday that the students posted the altered screenshot online so the image would pop up during Google searches for Gentry Middle School's official website.

Baumstark says Google took the image down after the district reported it.

Baumstark says the incident was mortifying and doesn't reflect the district's values. She says the image violated school policies against discrimination and misuse of technology.

Baumstark says student privacy laws prevent her from disclosing individual student discipline.

About 10% of the roughly 950 students who attended Gentry Middle School last school year were black. Data from that year show the school was about 75% white.

