Capital plan cash infusion bolsters $23B road plan

A woman is in police custody after an apartment fire in St. Louis that killed an infant girl and left two other girls in critical condition, children who had been left home alone.
Several students face discipline for editing a screenshot of a Missouri middle school website to include a racist slur against black people.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration says it will put more than $3.7 billion into highway construction next year alone.
The Orionid meteor shower is expected to peak over the next two nights. The meteor shower occurs each year in the fall.
The risk for severe storms has ended for the region, but showers will linger through much of the morning.
WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- Although The Night's Shield has been in operation for 10 years, many neighbors still are unclear of what the organization is about.
METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- The annual Fort Massac Grand Encampment attracted hundreds of thousands to Metropolis this weekend.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A mobile home was left in the middle of Pittsburg Road for more than two hours Sunday evening.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- Two men are in custody after authorities found a stolen firearm, marijuana, and methamphetamine Sunday morning.
Two people have been sent to area hospitals after being hit by a vehicle.
