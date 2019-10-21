Girl dies after massive aluminum piece falls from flatbed - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Girl dies after massive aluminum piece falls from flatbed

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 5-year-old Texas girl is dead after a 34,000-pound piece of aluminum fell from a flatbed trailer on a Mississippi River bridge at St. Louis.

The accident happened about 5:30 a.m. Monday on the Poplar Street Bridge. Illinois State Police have not identified the child, who was from Texarkana, Texas.

The girl was riding in the sleeper berth of a Peterbilt truck that was hauling the massive piece of aluminum on a flatbed trailer. The truck struck the concrete center median and the aluminum piece became unstrapped. It struck the rear of the truck, causing it to overturn.

The girl was ejected. She died at a hospital.

The truck driver, 44-year-old Janette Kirby of Texarkana, and two male passengers ages 15 and 17 were treated for minor injuries.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.