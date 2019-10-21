Ex-Tennessee Gov. Bredesen introduces renewable energy firm - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ex-Tennessee Gov. Bredesen introduces renewable energy firm

Posted: Updated:

By JONATHAN MATTISE
Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A new business venture by former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen aims to help companies fund solar panels in communities with dirty electric grids to help reduce global warming.

Bredesen's Clearloop company is his first substantial public foray since he lost a 2018 Democratic U.S. Senate bid. He'll discuss the project Tuesday at a conference headlined by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Clearloop lets companies offset the carbon impact of individual products and services with short-term agreements to fund the solar panels. Each product can feature a symbol letting customers track purchases to the corresponding solar panel built.

Bredesen has his solar company, Silicon Ranch, to assist. He said Clearloop will focus on building in states most dependent on coal-fired power, including Kentucky, West Virginia, Wyoming and the Dakotas.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.