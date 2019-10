WSIL -- The Benton Civic Center is holding a free three-day gospel concert.

The concert will be hosted by Thompsonville Seventh-day Adventist Church at the Benton Civic Center from October 25-27. Featured guests include the Lanny Wolfe Trio. The concert begins at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 5 p.m. on Sunday. There will also be a special presentation from Pastor John Lomacang each night as well as other performances from local musical artists.

For more information click here.