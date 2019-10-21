New area code coming in 217 territory in central Illinois - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

New area code coming in 217 territory in central Illinois

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A new area code is being added to the 217 territory in central Illinois.

The area code will be 447. The Illinois Commerce Commission says new phone numbers with the new area code won't start until after March 29, 2021.

Current phone customers will keep 217.

The 217 area code covers 36 counties in Illinois and includes Springfield, Champaign, Urbana, Decatur, Danville, Quincy and Rantoul.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.