Woman in custody after St. Louis fire that killed infant - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman in custody after St. Louis fire that killed infant

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A woman is in police custody after an apartment fire in St. Louis that killed an infant girl and left two other girls in critical condition, children who had been left home alone.

The fire broke out Sunday afternoon at the Clinton-Peabody public housing complex. Authorities say the infant and the girls, ages 4 and 5, were trapped inside the third-floor apartment.

Firefighters saved the older girls but the 6-month-old was dead by the time they got to her.

Police have not identified the 23-year-old woman taken into custody. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

In August, firefighters rescued four children from a burning St. Louis home and charged both parents with endangering their welfare. Authorities say those children had been left home alone.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.