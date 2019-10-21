Orionid meteor shower set to peak next two nights - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Orionid meteor shower set to peak next two nights

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The Orionid meteor shower is expected to peak over the next two nights. The meteor shower occurs each year in the fall.

The meteors that can be seen streaming across the sky are actually debris left behind by Halley's Comet. The comet was last visible with the naked eye in 1986 and is projected to make its return in 2061. 

The radiant, or area of the sky that meteors appear to originate from, lies to the left of the upper hand in the Constellation Orion, the hunter. Orion is on his back this time of year, his belt of three stars is nearly vertical, orangey star Betelgeuse is about 10 degrees to the left and the radiant another 10 degrees left. 

Meteors will be visible between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. and best after midnight, after the radiant rises above the horizon, but before the first quarter moon rises. 

Unlike other showers, the peak of the Orionids is flatter and wider. Nearly as many meteors are expected to be visible on the day before and after the Tuesday peak. 
 

