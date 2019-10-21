Supreme Court candidates offer starkly different resumes - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Supreme Court candidates offer starkly different resumes

Posted: Updated:

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A veteran appellate judge and a prominent lawmaker are highlighting their different resumes while making their case to voters in competing for a seat on the Kentucky Supreme Court.

State Sen. Whitney Westerfield and Judge Christopher Shea Nickell are vying to represent a 24-county western Kentucky district on the state's highest court. The region's voters will choose their new justice on Nov. 5. The winner will serve the remainder of a term ending in 2022.

Both candidates in the nonpartisan race say they subscribe to the judicial philosophy of a conservative icon - the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. It's in their backgrounds where the differences emerge.

Nickell plays up his 13 years as a member of the Court of Appeals, the state's second-highest court.

Westerfield stresses his role in shaping key legislation as Senate Judiciary Committee chairman - from revamping the juvenile justice system to combating heroin use and drunken driving.

