Man gets 6 years in prison for shooting store officer - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man gets 6 years in prison for shooting store officer

Posted: Updated:

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (AP) - A man who was thrown out of a DuPage County store after urinating in a bottle has been sentenced to six years in prison for shooting an employee.

Investigators say Keonte Griffin shot the loss-prevention officer when he tried to regain entry to a Burlington Coat Factory store in Bloomingdale. Griffin and the employee were shot during a struggle before police arrived at Stratford Square Mall in June 2018.

The injuries were not life-threatening.

The 24-year-old Griffin has been in custody since his arrest. He will be required to serve 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole. He was in a DuPage County court Friday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.