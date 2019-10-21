Strong storms coming to an end, sunshine possible by late afternoon

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The risk for severe storms has ended for the region, but showers will linger through much of the morning.

By the afternoon, a cold front will sweep through and bring an end to the showers. As drier air filters in from the west, sunshine will likely break out towards the late afternoon. Winds will remain out of the south and west on Monday with a few gusts over 20 miles per hour possible.

Tuesday morning, temperatures will start in the lower 40s with clear skies. The breeze will pick back up from the west Tuesday with temperatures only expected in the lower 60s.

The next chance for rain arrives Thursday night and Friday morning and another big shot of cool air is set to arrive for the weekend.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3.