The Night's Shield in West Frankfort looking for volunteers, donations

By Brooke Schlyer, Reporter
Although The Night's Shield has been in operation for 10 years, many neighbors are still unclear of what the organization is about. 

The group takes in youth from the Illinois Department of Children and Family services until they are placed in a foster home, group home or reunited with their parents. 

That is usually anywhere from 30 to 90 day, but it can be longer. 

Currently, The Night's Shield is focusing on girls ages 12-18 as they are the most difficult to foster. 

The organizations takes cares of all the girl's needs during their stay including clothing, food, toiletries, medical and more. 

Workers also take the girls to school, extra curricular activities, doctor appointments and fun outings for good behavior. 

Leaders with The Night's Shield say they are in need of some items to help them provide the best possible care for these children and teens. 

Those include gift cards to restaurants or movie theaters that are in our area, new under garments of all sizes, as well as, hair products/accessories. 

The organization is also in need of volunteers to give their time doing things like cooking, taking the girls to those outings or simply spending the day with them playing games. 

Those interested in helping with donations or volunteering can call (618) 932-6400. 

