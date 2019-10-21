The Night's Shield in West Frankfort looking for volunteers, donations

The risk for severe storms has ended for the region, but showers will linger through much of the morning.
WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- Although The Night's Shield has been in operation for 10 years, many neighbors still are unclear of what the organization is about.
(WSIL) -- A Tornado Watch has been issued for a large portion of the viewing area.
METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- The annual Fort Massac Grand Encampment attracted hundreds of thousands to Metropolis this weekend.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A mobile home was left in the middle of Pittsburg Road for more than two hours Sunday evening.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- Two men are in custody after authorities found a stolen firearm, marijuana, and methamphetamine Sunday morning.
WSIL - Storms expected arrive in the region Monday morning deserve awareness and attention. ...
Two people have been sent to area hospitals after being hit by a vehicle.
(WSIL) -- Cloud cover will hang around all day, but most could see some clearing into the afternoon.
