Man, woman found fatally shot at Kansas City home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and woman at a Kansas City home.

KMBC-TV reports that officers found them Sunday night after they were dispatched to a shooting. They were both declared dead at the scene.

Detectives are processing the scene for evidence and speaking with people in the area to try to figure out what led up to the shooting.

It's not clear yet what the relationship was between the man and woman or if they lived at the home where they were found.

Detectives say aren't looking for additional suspects.

