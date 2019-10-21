Police: Officers shoot gunman at Kentucky grocery store - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: Officers shoot gunman at Kentucky grocery store

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky have arrested a man they say held a grocery store employee at gunpoint, forced his way into a pharmacy and pointed a gun at officers before being shot and wounded.

Kentucky State Police said in a news release that Nicholasville police officers shot Brandon Welsch early Sunday.

He was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't life threatening. In a Sunday night update , police said they had arrested and charged him with first-degree robbery upon his release from the hospital.

The statement says Welsch held the employee hostage and breached the pharmacy. Officers say they shot him when he pointed his gun at them.

State police are overseeing the investigation.

Nicholasville is about 12 miles (19 kilometers) south of Lexington, Kentucky.

