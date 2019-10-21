Beshear endorsed by Republican primary candidate - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Beshear endorsed by Republican primary candidate

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Democrat Andy Beshear has picked up an endorsement from a Republican who ran against Gov. Matt Bevin in the GOP primary.

William Woods says his endorsement of Beshear in next month's gubernatorial election is the "right thing to do."

Woods finished far back in the May primary, receiving more than 14,000 votes.

Woods says Kentucky needs a governor who respects everyone and who supports public education.

Bevin has feuded with education groups that opposed his efforts to revamp public pensions systems, but the governor staunchly defends his record on education.

Earlier in the campaign, Beshear was endorsed by Republican state Sen. Dan Seum.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.