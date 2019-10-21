Opening day set for Planned Parenthood's new Illinois clinic - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) - A clinic quietly constructed in southern Illinois to meet demand for abortion services by residents in nearby states is close to opening.

Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri says Wednesday is the opening day for its Fairview Heights clinic.

The new 18,000-square-foot facility will provide surgical and medication abortions, family planning services, annual exams, sexually transmitted infection testing and HIV prevention.

The clinic's construction began last year, but details weren't released until near completion to avoid protesters and potential construction delays.

Missouri is among several conservative states to pass new abortion restrictions in the hope that the increasingly conservative U.S. Supreme Court will eventually overturn Roe v. Wade.

Planned Parenthood officials say Illinois is well-positioned to serve as a health care hub for the region.

