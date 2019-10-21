Free camping offered at Big South Fork park on Veterans Day - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Free camping offered at Big South Fork park on Veterans Day

ONEIDA, Tenn. (AP) - Free camping is being offered on Veterans Day at a national park that sits along the Tennessee-Kentucky border.

Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area said in a news release that Superintendent Niki Stephanie Nicholas authorized a night of free camping at the Alum Ford Campground as well as all backcountry permits for the Nov. 11 holiday.

Alum Ford Campground is located on the Big South Fork on the Kentucky side of the park. There are six camping sites available on first come, first served basis. The Sheltowee Trace National Recreation Trail goes through the campground, with access to the park's backcountry areas.

