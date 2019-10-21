1st federal opioid crisis trial to focus on distribution

By JULIE CARR SMYTH and GEOFF MULVIHILL

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) - The first federal opioid trial deals with the claims of two Ohio counties against just a half dozen companies that make and distribute drugs, but the implications could be far bigger.

Opening statements are scheduled for Monday in U.S. District Court in Cleveland in a trial scheduled to last seven weeks. A last-minute settlement is still possible.

The case on lawsuits filed by Cuyahoga and Summit counties is a bellwether intended to show how legal issues might unfold in more than 2,000 other cases in federal courts.

After earlier settlements took major manufacturers such as OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma out of the trial, the case is expected to center on how drugs were distributed. A key question is whether those companies fulfilled an obligation to withhold suspicious shipments.

Mulvihill reported from Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Follow Mulvihill at http://www.twitter.com/geoffmulvihill and Smyth at http://www.twitter.com/jcarrsmyth

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.