Fort Massac Grand Encampment draws hundreds of thousands

METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- The annual Fort Massac Grand Encampment attracted hundreds of thousands to Metropolis this weekend.

More than 150,000 visitors stopped in each day to get a glimpse at what life was like in the 1700's and the 1800's.

Historical reenactors representing the French, British, and Americans demonstrated the skills and lifestyles of the Fort's early residents.

Dozens of vendors took part, and games, entertainment, and food from the time period were on hand.

Roy Schmid, a reenactor at the event, has participated in the encampment for the past 34 years. He says it's encouraging to see how much the event has grown.

"It's actually grown quite a bit as far as people attending. Some are looking for adventure because this allows them to come to a different world, a different time; we've got jugglers, fire-breathers, we've even got Mother Goose here. We've got some great music, too," says Schmid.

Both Sunday and Saturday featured a full "mock battle" - with tactical demonstrations of what it was like to be on the battlegrounds all those years ago.