Fort Massac Grand Encampment draws hundreds of thousands

METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- The annual Fort Massac Grand Encampment attracted hundreds of thousands to Metropolis this weekend.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A mobile home was left in the middle of Pittsburg Road for more than two hours Sunday evening.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- Two men are in custody after authorities found a stolen firearm, marijuana, and methamphetamine Sunday morning.
WSIL - Storms expected arrive in the region Monday morning deserve awareness and attention. ...
Two people have been sent to area hospitals after being hit by a vehicle.
(WSIL) -- Cloud cover will hang around all day, but most could see some clearing into the afternoon.
MAKANDA (WSIL) -- Thousands of people headed out to Makanda for the 20th annual Vulture Fest Saturday. What started as a small gathering of friends celebrating their own version of a fall festival, grew into an annual attraction. Saturday is the second day of the three-day celebration of food, music, and art. T-shirts were available for purchase, and funds went towards paying for parking and the bands. Sunday is the last day of Vulture Fest.
Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people.
