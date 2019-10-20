Men arrested on drug, weapons charges

Sunday, October 20 2019 12:12 AM EDT2019-10-20 04:12:22 GMT
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Dozens headed to SIU's Touch of Nature for a three-day music festival over the weekend. The Wander Down Music Festival is a weekend of live music, art, and outdoor-education workshops. The festival centers around the music genre bluegrass and features live music performances from both regional and national names. Attendees say it's an incredible experience to have in Southern Illinois - especially with how close to home it is.
MAKANDA (WSIL) -- Thousands of people headed out to Makanda for the 20th annual Vulture Fest Saturday. What started as a small gathering of friends celebrating their own version of a fall festival, grew into an annual attraction. Saturday is the second day of the three-day celebration of food, music, and art. T-shirts were available for purchase, and funds went towards paying for parking and the bands. Sunday is the last day of Vulture Fest.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Hundreds celebrated SIU's Homecoming Parade in downtown Carbondale Saturday morning... The parade featured several area-school bands as well as SIU's "Marching Salukis". The class of 1969 also made an appearance in Saturday's parade for their 50th year reunion. Many of the parade floats were decorated in celebration of SIU's 150th anniversary. Homecoming festivities continued with events for alumni and students around campus.
