Men arrested on drug, weapons charges

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- Two men are in custody after authorities found a stolen firearm, marijuana, and methamphetamine Sunday morning.

Thomas Green, 41, has been charged with Possession of Stolen Property after Graves County Deputies found a handgun in his car that was reported stolen back in April 2018.

Benjamin Crawford, 40, has been charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia - all found by deputies during a search of his residence.

The search warrant was the result of complaints received about drug activity in that area going back several months.

Both men are being held at the Ballard County Jail.
 

