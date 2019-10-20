Mobile home abandoned on highway - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mobile home abandoned on highway

Posted: Updated:

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A mobile home was left in the middle of Pittsburg Road for more than two hours Sunday evening. 

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says it is believed a group of amateur mobile home movers had difficulty moving the trailer and abandoned it in the roadway, along with the truck that was hauling it. 

There were no tires left on the wheels, so tow truck operators did their best to clear the scene without further damaging the road.

Police are asking anyone with information to please call the sheriff's office at 997-6541 or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-414-8477. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Fort Massac Grand Encampment draws hundreds of thousands

    Fort Massac Grand Encampment draws hundreds of thousands

    Sunday, October 20 2019 11:47 PM EDT2019-10-21 03:47:22 GMT

    METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- The annual Fort Massac Grand Encampment attracted hundreds of thousands to Metropolis this weekend. 

    METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- The annual Fort Massac Grand Encampment attracted hundreds of thousands to Metropolis this weekend. 

  • Mobile home abandoned on highway

    Mobile home abandoned on highway

    Sunday, October 20 2019 10:52 PM EDT2019-10-21 02:52:46 GMT

    WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A mobile home was left in the middle of Pittsburg Road for more than two hours Sunday evening. 

    WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A mobile home was left in the middle of Pittsburg Road for more than two hours Sunday evening. 

  • Men arrested on drug, weapons charges

    Men arrested on drug, weapons charges

    Sunday, October 20 2019 10:43 PM EDT2019-10-21 02:43:22 GMT

    GRAVES COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- Two men are in custody after authorities found a stolen firearm, marijuana, and methamphetamine Sunday morning. 

    GRAVES COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- Two men are in custody after authorities found a stolen firearm, marijuana, and methamphetamine Sunday morning. 

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.