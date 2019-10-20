Mobile home abandoned on highway

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A mobile home was left in the middle of Pittsburg Road for more than two hours Sunday evening.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says it is believed a group of amateur mobile home movers had difficulty moving the trailer and abandoned it in the roadway, along with the truck that was hauling it.

There were no tires left on the wheels, so tow truck operators did their best to clear the scene without further damaging the road.

Police are asking anyone with information to please call the sheriff's office at 997-6541 or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-414-8477.