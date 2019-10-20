Police arrest man in shooting that killed Missouri boy, 13

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that killed a 13-year-old boy in Columbia, Missouri.

Columbia Police say the boy died at a hospital around 4 a.m. Sunday a few hours after the shooting happened late Saturday night.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man a couple blocks away from where the shooting happened on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter.

The victim's identity wasn't immediately released on Sunday.

