Monday morning storms

(WSIL) -- Cloud cover will hang around all day, but most could see some clearing into the afternoon.

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Dozens headed to SIU's Touch of Nature for a three-day music festival over the weekend. The Wander Down Music Festival is a weekend of live music, art, and outdoor-education workshops. The festival centers around the music genre bluegrass and features live music performances from both regional and national names. Attendees say it's an incredible experience to have in Southern Illinois - especially with how close to home it is.