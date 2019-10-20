Monday morning storms - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Monday morning storms

Posted: Updated:

WSIL - Storms expected to arrive in the region Monday morning deserve awareness and attention.  Strong and possibly severe storms are expected to move across the region in a line.  Damaging winds are the biggest concern.  A small tornado is possible but if one spins up it should be small and brief.  Dry skies will return to to the region by Tuesday but windy conditions are expected to be with us most of the week. 

Jim has the latest look at the forecast this evening on News 3.

