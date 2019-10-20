New Illinois State Capitol architect to continue renovations - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

New Illinois State Capitol architect to continue renovations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The new architect of the Illinois State Capitol says she wants to continue the renovation of the historic statehouse, preserve most of the surrounding buildings and make all the structures more sustainable.

Andrea Aggertt of Newton started her new position this week. She was a project architect at Shive-Hattery in Bloomington.

The architect's office is responsible for the Illinois Capitol in Springfield and the several state buildings and grounds that surround it. Aggertt says she wants to finalize a master plan within the next year to study the complex's short- and long-term needs.

The State Journal-Register reports the capital bill Illinois lawmakers approved last spring includes $350 million for projects in the complex. Some of that money will go toward upgrading the statehouse's heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

