Two injured after being struck by vehicle

Two people have been sent to area hospitals after being hit by a vehicle.
(WSIL) -- Cloud cover will hang around all day, but most could see some clearing into the afternoon.
MAKANDA (WSIL) -- Thousands of people headed out to Makanda for the 20th annual Vulture Fest Saturday. What started as a small gathering of friends celebrating their own version of a fall festival, grew into an annual attraction. Saturday is the second day of the three-day celebration of food, music, and art. T-shirts were available for purchase, and funds went towards paying for parking and the bands. Sunday is the last day of Vulture Fest.
Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people.
SIU Athletics held its annual Saluki Hall of Fame Induction ceremony at the Banterra Center as eight former student-athletes joined the ranks as some of the best Salukis of all time.
Shawnee High School students pour their hearts out on paper as they address state leaders.
The company that makes Walmart's Great Value pork and turkey sausage patties is recalling nearly 6,500 pounds of the products because they may be contaminated with salmonella.
We're well into Fall, but, there are things you can be doing to improve your garden and protect your gardening equipment.
