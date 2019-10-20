Two injured after being struck by vehicle

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Two people have been sent to area hospitals after being hit by a vehicle.

Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick tells News 3 the department received reports overnight of a vehicle that hit pedestrians near Red Zone Sports Bar & Grill on Route 37 just north of Marion.

One victim was treated at Herrin Hospital while the other was treated at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. Sheriff Vick said the condition of those victims was unknown, and that no suspects were in custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for further updates.