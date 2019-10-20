More sunshine this afternoon - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

More sunshine this afternoon

(WSIL) -- Cloud cover will hang around all day, but most could see some clearing into the afternoon. Cloud cover is back on the increase, though, ahead of our next weather maker that is slated to arrive Monday Morning. Storms are likely for most Monday morning and could pack strong winds and heavy rain, but likely clear out by mid to late afternoon. Temperatures today will be similar to yesterday, topping out in the low 70s. 

Chief Meteorologist Jim Rasor is back tonight with another look at your forecast. 

    Sunday, October 20 2019 9:05 AM EDT2019-10-20 13:05:12 GMT

    CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Dozens headed to SIU's Touch of Nature for a three-day music festival over the weekend. The Wander Down Music Festival is a weekend of live music, art, and outdoor-education workshops. The festival centers around the music genre bluegrass and features live music performances from both regional and national names. Attendees say it's an incredible experience to have in Southern Illinois - especially with how close to home it is.
    MAKANDA (WSIL) -- Thousands of people headed out to Makanda for the 20th annual Vulture Fest Saturday. What started as a small gathering of friends celebrating their own version of a fall festival, grew into an annual attraction. Saturday is the second day of the three-day celebration of food, music, and art. T-shirts were available for purchase, and funds went towards paying for parking and the bands. Sunday is the last day of Vulture Fest.

