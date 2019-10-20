Thousands attend 20th annual Vulture Fest

MAKANDA (WSIL) -- Thousands of people headed out to Makanda for the 20th annual Vulture Fest Saturday.

What started as a small gathering of friends celebrating their own version of a fall festival, grew into an annual attraction.

Saturday is the second day of the three-day celebration of food, music, and art.

T-shirts were available for purchase, and funds went towards paying for parking and the bands.

Sunday is the last day of Vulture Fest.

Bands start playing at noon - with the last band going on at 5 p.m.