Man, 30, dies after fall at Starved Rock State Park

OGLESBY, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say a man has died after falling almost 50 feet (15 meters) from an overhang at Starved Rock State Park.

Illinois Conservation Police Sgt Phil Wire says the 30-year-old was working with a film crew near Council Overhang when he went off trail and fell around 10 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities did not release the man's name.

Wire says the film crew had a permit to operate at Starved Rock, a popular park about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southwest of Chicago. The crew included six others and the man who died.

