Man, 30, dies after fall at Starved Rock State Park

OGLESBY, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say a man has died after falling almost 50 feet (15 meters) from an overhang at Starved Rock State Park.

Illinois Conservation Police Sgt Phil Wire says the 30-year-old was working with a film crew near Council Overhang when he went off trail and fell around 10 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities did not release the man's name.

Wire says the film crew had a permit to operate at Starved Rock, a popular park about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southwest of Chicago. The crew included six others and the man who died.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.