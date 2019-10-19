1 of 2 Illinois brothers charged in 1983 death pleads guilty - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

1 of 2 Illinois brothers charged in 1983 death pleads guilty

Posted: Updated:

DIXON, Ill. (AP) - One of two brothers charged in the 1983 death of a man whose body was found in a rural Illinois hog pen has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

Sauk Valley Media reports 69-year-old Gordon "Kent" Bobell of Chillicothe pleaded guilty Friday in Lee County.

Bobell and his brother, 72-year-old Terry Bobell of Chillicothe, were charged in 2015 for the 1983 death of 30-year-old Gary Dawson in Peoria.

A third man, 61-year-old Steven Watts of Berryville, Arkansas, also was charged with first-degree murder.

Prosecutors say that at the time of the 1983 killing, Watts hired the Bobells to deal with Dawson because Watts' brother owed Dawson $90,000 for drugs and thought Watts should pay it.

Dawson was bound with duct tape, stabbed and beaten to death. His naked body was dumped in a Franklin Grove hog pen.

Information from: Sauk Valley Media, http://www.saukvalley.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.