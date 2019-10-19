Board approves casino, resort at Southern Illinois winery - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Board approves casino, resort at Southern Illinois winery

Posted: Updated:

MARION, Ill. (AP) - Local officials have advanced a plan for a resort and casino on the site of a Southern Illinois winery.

The Southern Illinoisan reports the Williamson County board on Friday approved the $180 million expansion for Walker's Bluff winery near Carterville.

Construction will begin on the first phase of the project once it receives final approval from the Illinois Gaming Board, which could take up to a year.

Owners Cynde and David Bunch have worked for years to create a destination resort on the family's land about 105 miles (169 kilometers) southeast of St. Louis.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation earlier this year to expand gambling in Illinois. It included a casino license for the Walker's Bluff project, which Pritzker says will boost economic development in Southern Illinois.

Information from: Southern Illinoisan, http://www.southernillinoisan.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.