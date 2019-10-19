Harrisburg Police investigating shooting

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people.

Early Saturday, officers were called to the parking lot behind Town Square Pub for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they discovered a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Officers learned a second man had also been shot and had been taken by private vehicle to Harrisburg Medical Center.

Police say both victims were flown to out-of-state hospitals for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Saline County Central Dispatch at (618) 252-8661.