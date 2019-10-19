Harrisburg Police investigating shooting

Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people.
(WSIL) -- Today starts what should be a pleasant weekend.
SIU Athletics held its annual Saluki Hall of Fame Induction ceremony at the Banterra Center as eight former student-athletes joined the ranks as some of the best Salukis of all time.
Shawnee High School students pour their hearts out on paper as they address state leaders.
The company that makes Walmart's Great Value pork and turkey sausage patties is recalling nearly 6,500 pounds of the products because they may be contaminated with salmonella.
We're well into Fall, but, there are things you can be doing to improve your garden and protect your gardening equipment.
Students at Southeastern Illinois College are hosting a spooky fundraiser this weekend.
In celebration of SIU's 150th birthday, the university is waiving the fee for undergraduate applications through November 1, 2019.
President Donald Trump will headline a rally in Kentucky the night before Election Day.
If you're looking for new employment, this edition of the Job Squad Report may be the answer.
