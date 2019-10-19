Ex-substitute teacher gets 112 years in prison for sex abuse - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ex-substitute teacher gets 112 years in prison for sex abuse

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (AP) - A former suburban Chicago substitute teacher has been sentenced to 112 years in prison for repeatedly sexually assaulting a student.

The Daily Herald reports a Kane County judge sentenced 64-year-old Carlos A. Bedoya of Lake in the Hills on Friday.

Bedoya was charged in 2017 with sexually assaulting the victim multiple times in 2015 and 2016. The victim was under 13 at the time and was Bedoya's student at Golfview Elementary School in Carpentersville.

After Bedoya was charged 11 other students came forward to report Bedoya also had abused them.

A jury convicted Bedoya in August of eight counts of predatory criminal sexual assault. In a letter read in court Friday by a Spanish interpreter, the victim's mother said her son is depressed and "will never be the same."

Charges are still pending in the other abuse cases.

