Nigerian national sentenced in large fraud conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A 27-year-old Nigerian national who lived in St. Robert has been sentenced to four years and three months in federal prison without parole for participating in a wide-ranging fraud conspiracy.

Segun Prosper Otaru was sentenced Friday. He also was ordered to pay $25,056 in restitution, and to forfeit the same amount to the government.

Prosecutors say Otaru entered the U.S. in 2013 on a student visa but didn't go to school. He later became a permanent resident through marriage. Over five years, he used 13 aliases and multiple bank accounts with false identities to move funds and commit various frauds as a part of an organized crime network.

Otaru kept some of the funds for himself but also transferred money to co-conspirators in the United States and in other countries.

