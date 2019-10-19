University of Kentucky to expand student center - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The University of Kentucky plans to expand its newly-opened Gatton Student Center to increase dining and student support space.

News media reports say the university's trustees approved the $25 million project Friday.

The university says growing enrollment and "high participation levels in UK meal plans" made the expansion necessary.

The student center reopened last year on the Lexington campus after a $200 million renovation.

University officials say a 750-seat residential dining facility in the student center will be expanded by 325 to 350 seats, and a new serving line is expected to open in July 2021.

It's unclear how much of the $25 million project will be paid for by UK. The university says that Aramark, UK's dining partner, will pay for part of the project.

