African lion that died in Kansas had fungal infection - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

African lion that died in Kansas had fungal infection

Posted: Updated:

SALINA, Kan. (AP) - Officials say an African lion that died at the Rolling Hills Zoo in Salina suffered from encephalitis caused by a fungal infection.

The lion, called Sahar, died Sept. 27.

Zoo officials announced Thursday that a necropsy performed at Kansas State University found the infection caused lesions on the lion's brain and a lung. It said Sahar had no outward signs of illness until the day before his death. The fungus is not contagious.

The Salina Journal reports Sahar was born in January 2010 at the Bronx Zoo/ Wildlife Conservation Society. He was moved to the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago in 2012 along with 5-year-old litter mates, Kamali and Zalika. The three lions moved to the Salina zoo in June.

Information from: KZBZ-FM.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.