Dry and seasonal start to the weekend - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Dry and seasonal start to the weekend

(WSIL) -- Today starts what should be a pleasant weekend. Partly cloudy conditions in general are expected, with cloud cover increasing throughout the day and into tomorrow.  A boundary approaches this evening, bringing a small chance for showers to our north, but most today should stay dry. Temperatures likely top out in the low 70s today, climbing slightly warmer tomorrow. 

I'll be back tonight with another look at your forecast. 

