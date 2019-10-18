Breakfast sausage patties sold at Walmart being recalled

(WSIL) -- The company that makes Walmart's Great Value pork and turkey sausage patties is recalling nearly 6,500 pounds of the products because they may be contaminated with salmonella.

Check your freezers for the ready-to-eat pork sausage patty and turkey sausage patty products produced on April 19, 2019, April 27, 2019, May 7, 2019 and May 9, 2019.

They are listed below, and you can click here to view the labels.

24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 10/16/19 and lot code 1091971894.

24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Breakfast Turkey Patties” with use by date of 10/24/19 and lot code 1171971897.

35.6-oz. packages containing “Family Size Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 11/03/19 and lot code 1271972894 or use by date 11/05/19 and lot code 1291972894.

You can click here for more on the recall. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

If you have any of these products in your freezer, you are urged to throw them out or return them to Walmart.