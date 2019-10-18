SIUC offers free undergraduate applications until Nov. 1 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

SIUC offers free undergraduate applications until Nov. 1

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- In celebration of SIU's 150th birthday, the university is waiving the fee for undergraduate applications through November 1, 2019.

If you or anyone you know is interested in applying, you can take advantage of this deal by entering the code FREEAPP.

The school says there is also another benefit to applying early- you can get the most out of scholarships and financial aid.

You can click here to begin your application.

